StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.46.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.