StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.46.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

About United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

