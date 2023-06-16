StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Culp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Culp during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.