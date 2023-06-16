StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Argo Group International Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.34. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 200.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 293,991 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

