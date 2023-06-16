Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,819 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical volume of 3,682 call options.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,155 shares of company stock worth $857,448 in the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $17.34. 6,522,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

