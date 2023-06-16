Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bloom Energy Call Options (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,819 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical volume of 3,682 call options.
BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.
In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,958.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $533,900.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,155 shares of company stock worth $857,448 in the last 90 days. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of BE stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $17.34. 6,522,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,699,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
