Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZS. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zscaler from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,544,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,452,000 after acquiring an additional 190,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

