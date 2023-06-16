Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 4.6%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.02. 2,679,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,601,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STEM. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $933.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.49.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Stem announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $116,012 over the last three months. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

