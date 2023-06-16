Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.28

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares trading hands.
Stellantis Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28.
About Stellantis
Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.
