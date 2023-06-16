Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Stella-Jones to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STLJF traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.10. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.