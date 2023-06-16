Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.78-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

STLD opened at $105.96 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9,711.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

