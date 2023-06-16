Status Price Hits $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last week, Status has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $77.41 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018342 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015637 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,466.87 or 1.00054510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01968696 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,252,473.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

