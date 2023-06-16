Stargate Finance (STG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $72.85 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $72.85 million and $8.19 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STG is the native token of Stargate, a decentralized platform that offers seamless cross-chain liquidity transfer. It is designed to solve the bridging trilemma, offering instant guaranteed finality, native assets, and unified liquidity. STG has a finite supply of 1 billion tokens, with an initial allocation of 17.50% each for core contributors and investors and 65.00% for the community. The aSTG and veSTG tokens are variants of the STG token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stargate Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

