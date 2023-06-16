Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 27,729 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 27,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $33,274.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,275,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Star Equity Trading Down 1.0 %

STRRP stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

