Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.69

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$83.69 and last traded at C$83.51, with a volume of 72008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$82.88.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.53.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
