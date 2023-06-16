Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.10

Shares of Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.10 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.39), with a volume of 59579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.45 ($0.41).

Staffline Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.99. The stock has a market cap of £51.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,622.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Staffline Group

In other news, insider Thomas Spain acquired 42,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £16,677.18 ($20,867.34). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 662,762 shares of company stock worth $25,237,718 and sold 228,905 shares worth $8,180,002. 41.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

See Also

