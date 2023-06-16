St James House (LON:SJH) Shares Down 5.7%

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.52). Approximately 4,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.55).
St James House Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £1.94 million and a PE ratio of -103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.50.
About St James House
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
See Also
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for St James House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St James House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.