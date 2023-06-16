SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Update

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SSE from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,500 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on SSE in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.52. 19,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69. SSE has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.