SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Down 3.6%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 17,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 27,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

SRG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a current ratio of 15.29. The firm has a market cap of C$92.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63.

About SRG Mining

Get Rating

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

