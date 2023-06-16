Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 34,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.2 %

SVII opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 150.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $260,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

