Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

SPPI stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.21. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 101,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 245,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 155,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.