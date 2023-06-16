Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.32

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($49.05) to GBX 4,265 ($53.37) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Spectris Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.
Spectris Increases Dividend
About Spectris
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectris (SEPJY)
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.