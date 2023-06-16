Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.32

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($49.05) to GBX 4,265 ($53.37) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Spectris Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

Spectris Increases Dividend

About Spectris

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.2783 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

(Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

