SpectralCast Reaffirms Maintains Rating for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SpectralCast in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

MTB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.27. 483,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,248. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

