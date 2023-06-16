SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 85,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 28,863 shares.The stock last traded at $140.01 and had previously closed at $140.12.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $694.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 116,000.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.