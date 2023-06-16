SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

GLD stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.