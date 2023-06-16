SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 167.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,436 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 1.9% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Medici Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,006,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,926. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

