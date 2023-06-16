Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,201,700 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the May 15th total of 1,360,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 564.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DALXF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,228. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

