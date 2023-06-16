Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Short Interest Down 28.9% in May

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $822,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,194,483.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $822,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,761 shares in the company, valued at $41,194,483.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 677,146 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,958. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Sovos Brands by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,812 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Sovos Brands by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,983,000 after acquiring an additional 594,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.