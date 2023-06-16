Sourceless 1-Day Volume Hits $15.32 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Sourceless has a market cap of $619.31 million and $15.32 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00018393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015614 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,506.14 or 0.99520843 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02942487 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $15.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

