SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Timothy Stonehocker Sells 50,000 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 984,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $10,575.52.

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $9,833.01.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,081 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $6,100.38.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $1,053,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.