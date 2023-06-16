Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

