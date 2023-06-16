Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sopra Steria Group Price Performance
Shares of SPSAF stock remained flat at $203.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Sopra Steria Group has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.73.
About Sopra Steria Group
