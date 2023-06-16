Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 29.0% in May

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sonova Price Performance
SONVY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,992. Sonova has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85.
Sonova Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sonova Company Profile
Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonova (SONVY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.