Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Down 29.0% in May

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonova Price Performance

SONVY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,992. Sonova has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.85.

Sonova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonova Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONVY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.00.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

