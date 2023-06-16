Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products accounts for about 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

