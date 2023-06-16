SOMESING (SSX) One Day Volume Hits $295,526.23

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. SOMESING has a market cap of $38.17 million and $295,526.23 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,795,737,478 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.