Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Update

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 40,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 102.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter.

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 3.5 %

SLDB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 6,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $14.25.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.29. Equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc is a life science company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also focuses on developing treatments for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

