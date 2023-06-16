Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,700 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 15th total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.

Solaris Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.54. 1,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,313. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

