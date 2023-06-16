Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the May 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $17.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SEYMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Stories

