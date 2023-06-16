Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 957,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SIRC opened at $0.02 on Friday. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile
