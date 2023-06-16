SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoftBank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoftBank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SoftBank Group Price Performance

SFTBY stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.26. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

