SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $10.23.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 496,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.