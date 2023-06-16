SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Downgraded by Bank of America

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.77.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.