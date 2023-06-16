Socha Financial Group LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Corning comprises about 0.2% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 739,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,618 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 202,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Corning by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 124,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

