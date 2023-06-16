So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Down 61.7% in May

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the May 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

So-Young International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 130,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,940. The stock has a market cap of $218.01 million, a PE ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $47.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of So-Young International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of So-Young International by 160.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International, Inc engages in the operation of a medical aesthetic service platform. It focuses on content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China, social community characterized by signature user-generated content, and online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Featured Stories

