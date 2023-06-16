Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $2,197,223.10 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNA stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.27. 176,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,070. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $274.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.13.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

