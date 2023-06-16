Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Takes $2.31 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,442 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $23,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,355,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $92.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $98.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.43 per share, with a total value of $25,048.53. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,132.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.43 per share, with a total value of $25,048.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,132.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $751,024 and sold 14,040 shares valued at $1,230,397. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

