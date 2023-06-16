Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 95,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 435,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.90. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.