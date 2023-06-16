Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Purchases New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $249.47 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $265.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.