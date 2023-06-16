Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

