Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $435,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,342 shares of company stock worth $7,921,898. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.3 %

Ecolab stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $183.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

