Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys 2,000 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 345,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $38.89 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

