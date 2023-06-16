Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 3,399 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 599.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 203,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 294,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,865,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.